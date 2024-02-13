Iran-US Nuclear Talks Possible If Relations Improve, Says Ex-Iranian Diplomat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Iran and the US
could negotiate on Iran's nuclear program if they find common
ground on other issues, such as easing the conflicts in the Middle
East, said Mohammad Ali Sobhani the former head the Middle East
Department of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.
Sobhani noted that the outcome of the current situation in the
Middle East is uncertain, but that a lower level of hostility
between Iran and the US could benefit the region.
He also said that Iran could gain some relief from the sanctions
imposed on it if it could reach a better understanding with the
US.
“US President Joseph Biden seems to want to avoid making the
crisis worse, and to try to resolve it if possible. I think the
tension between Iran and the US will not increase further,” he
said.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil
exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
---
