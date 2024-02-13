Iran-US Nuclear Talks Possible If Relations Improve, Says Ex-Iranian Diplomat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Iran and the US could negotiate on Iran's nuclear program if they find common ground on other issues, such as easing the conflicts in the Middle East, said Mohammad Ali Sobhani the former head the Middle East Department of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Sobhani noted that the outcome of the current situation in the Middle East is uncertain, but that a lower level of hostility between Iran and the US could benefit the region.

He also said that Iran could gain some relief from the sanctions imposed on it if it could reach a better understanding with the US.

“US President Joseph Biden seems to want to avoid making the crisis worse, and to try to resolve it if possible. I think the tension between Iran and the US will not increase further,” he said.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur