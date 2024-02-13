Jordan, UAE Integrity Chiefs Discuss Anti-Corruption Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Chairman of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC), Muhannad Hijazi, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), Humaid Abu Shibs, convened on Tuesday during the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai to discus bolstering cooperation in corruption prevention and exchanging expertise.A memorandum of understanding is set to be signed to formalize collaboration between the two entities. The agreement aims to streamline coordination in corruption prevention and combat, as well as to enhance the skills and capabilities of personnel within both organizations.The IACC's participation in the World Government Summit follows an invitation extended by the ADAA. Their involvement encompasses engagement in discussion sessions focusing on the roles of oversight bodies in safeguarding public resources and the significance of anti-corruption measures in protecting public finances.This iteration of the summit, running until Wednesday, anticipates forthcoming opportunities and challenges. It delves into significant global issues, striving to foster common visions for advancing governmental operations, strengthening international cooperation, sharing experiences, and spotlighting transformative government initiatives that have positively impacted their respective nations and societies.