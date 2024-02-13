Sandeshkhali Case: Calcutta HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Allows Hearing

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, took suo motu cognizance of the recent developments at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and allowed a hearing in two separate cases.

“I am shocked by the two developments at Sandeshkhali. The first is in relation to the allegations of forceful grabbing of land of the local people. Ans the second is in relation to the allegation of sexual harassment of local women at gunpoint. So taking a suo motu cognizance in the matter, this court allows hearing in the matter,” the single- bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Roy said on Tuesday.

Justice Sinha Roy also observed that this was the right moment for the court to step in the matter.“People go to sleep with the assurance of the existence of the court. So this is the right moment for the court to step in,” he observed.

The single-judge bench also directed the state government to file a report to the court before the next date of hearing. The matter will be heard again on February 20.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has filed a separate case at another single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta seeking the permission for the party's legislative team to visit the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali.

Although BJP's legislative team led by the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, started for Sandeshkhali on Monday afternoon, they were stopped within the territory of Greater Kolkata.

So a petition was filed at Justice Sengupta's bench on Tuesday with the plea for permission to visit Sandeshkhali. The matter will be heard any time in the second half on Tuesday only.

