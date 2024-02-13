Smart Textiles Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global smart textiles market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

21.5% during

2024-2032.

Smart textiles, alternatively termed e-textiles or electronic textiles, epitomize a groundbreaking advancement at the intersection of textiles and technology. Engineered to seamlessly integrate electronic components and connectivity directly into the fabric, these textiles diverge from conventional counterparts. Embedded with sensors, conductive materials, and microcontrollers, smart textiles possess the capability to interact with their surroundings or the individual wearing them. Their versatile applications span various domains, with the fashion industry employing them to craft garments capable of color alteration or adjustment to fluctuations in temperature.

Smart Textiles Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing interest in wearable devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers has boosted the demand for smart textiles. These textiles are essential for creating comfortable and functional wearables, driving their adoption among consumers. Additionally, smart textiles are playing a crucial role in healthcare, particularly in remote patient monitoring and the management of chronic diseases. The aging population and the need for continuous health monitoring have spurred the use of smart textiles in medical garments and accessories. Other than this, smart textiles are being integrated into fashion and apparel, adding a new dimension to clothing. From color-changing fabrics to garments that can regulate temperature, these innovations are attracting consumers seeking both style and functionality. Besides this, the military and defense sector is embracing smart textiles for their use in soldier uniforms, providing advanced features like communication capabilities, GPS tracking, and biometric monitoring to enhance situational awareness and safety. In line with this, automotive manufacturers are incorporating smart textiles into vehicle interiors. These textiles can monitor driver health, adjust seat comfort, and provide advanced airbag deployment systems, contributing to enhanced safety and comfort.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Passive Smart Textile Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:



Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:



Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Adidas AG

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Google LLC

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textronics Vista Medical Ltd.

