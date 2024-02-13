Cosmetic Implants Market Report 2028, Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Cosmetic Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global cosmetic implants market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the Cosmetic Implants Market?

The global cosmetic implants market size reached US$ 10.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Trends:

The significant shift towards minimally invasive procedures represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the cosmetic implants market across the globe. This is primarily driven by advancements in technology and patient preference for less painful and faster recovery options which is particularly evident in facial and dental implant procedures, thus fueling the market growth. The market is witnessing a growing demand for customized implants. With the aid of 3D printing and imaging technologies, implants can now be tailored to meet individual anatomical and aesthetic requirements more accurately.

Additionally, the market is seeing an increased preference for bio-compatible materials in implants, such as polymers and bioceramics, which minimize the risk of rejection and complications. This trend is reinforced by ongoing research and development efforts to create more durable and natural-looking materials.

Request for PDF Sample of this Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-implants-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cosmetic Implants Industry:

Technological Advancements:

A major factor propelling the growth of the cosmetic implants market is the rapid advancement in medical technologies. Innovations in imaging and 3D printing have revolutionized the design and manufacturing of implants, allowing for greater precision and customization. These technological strides enable implants to be tailored to individual patients' anatomical requirements, enhancing the effectiveness and aesthetic outcomes of cosmetic procedures. Additionally, developments in minimally invasive techniques have made cosmetic implant procedures less painful, with shorter recovery times, which is increasingly appealing to patients. This constant technological evolution is not only improving the quality and safety of cosmetic implants but also expanding the range of possible enhancements, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing Aesthetic Awareness:

The growth of the cosmetic implants market is significantly influenced by the rising global awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures. The desire for improved appearance and the growing trend of body positivity are driving more individuals to consider cosmetic enhancements. This cultural shift is partly fueled by the influence of social media, where beauty standards and trends are constantly reshaped and disseminated. As people become more conscious of their appearance and the possibilities of aesthetic improvement, the demand for cosmetic implants rises. This increasing aesthetic awareness is not limited to specific demographics or regions; it is a global phenomenon, contributing to the steady growth of the cosmetic implants market worldwide.

Aging Population and Disposable Income:

Another key factor driving the market for cosmetic implants is the aging global population coupled with increasing disposable incomes. As the population ages, there is a natural desire to maintain a youthful appearance, leading to a higher demand for cosmetic procedures, including implants. Furthermore, the growing economic affluence in various parts of the world means more people have the disposable income to invest in elective cosmetic procedures. This combination of demographic and economic factors is creating a substantial consumer base for cosmetic implants, fueling market growth. Regions with rapidly aging populations and rising economic prosperity are particularly significant contributors to this trend.

Cosmetic Implants Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants Others

Dental implants constitute the largest market segment in the global cosmetic implants arena due to their widespread acceptance and increasing demand driven by rising dental health awareness and aesthetic concerns.

Breakup by Raw Material:



Metals

Polymers

Ceramics Biomaterials

Polymers hold the largest market share by raw material in cosmetic implants, largely because of their versatility, biocompatibility, and ability to be molded into various shapes and sizes, catering to a wide range of cosmetic applications.

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics Others

Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America emerges as the largest market in the cosmetic implants sector, primarily due to the region's high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on aesthetic appearance.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Cosmetic Implants Industry:



3M Company

Allergan plc

AbbVie Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Implantech Associates Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Johnson & Johnson

POLYTECH Health

Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us





































IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163