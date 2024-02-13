Aircraft Sensors Market 2024: Share, Size, Top Companies, Latest Insights And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

How big is the aircraft sensors market?



The global aircraft sensors market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

Aircraft sensors play a crucial role in the safe and efficient operation of aircraft. They comprise accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and pressure and temperature sensors. These components collect data and transmit it to the aircraft's control systems, enabling the pilot to make informed decisions and take appropriate actions. They provide real-time information about the aircraft's surroundings and internal systems, help reduce the risk of accidents, prevent equipment failures, and improve flight safety. They also aid in optimizing flight paths, reducing fuel consumption, and minimizing operating costs. Currently, the commonly available product variants include environmental and engine sensors.

Aircraft Sensors Market Trends:

The global demand for aircraft sensors is rising due to the significant growth in the aviation sector, increasing instances of aircraft accidents, and surging commercial air traffic. The escalating need to enhance aircraft safety and performance, along with the rising number of air passengers across the globe, are boosting the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of aircraft sensors for in-flight entertainment, performance monitoring, and smooth operations is favoring the market growth. Additionally, governments of various nations are investing in advanced aircraft sensors to improve security and surveillance systems and safeguard citizens against internal and external threats, including cross-border terrorist activities, drug trafficking, and illegal trespassing, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Aircraft Sensors Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aircraft sensors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Ametek, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

BAE Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Eaton Corporation

General Atomics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Meggitt (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Safran Electronics & Defense TE Connectivity Ltd, etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aircraft sensors market based aircraft type, sensor type, connectivity, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:



Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft Others

Breakup by Sensor Type:



Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Optical Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Force Sensors

Flow Sensors

Radar Sensors Others

Breakup by Connectivity:



Wired Sensors Wireless Sensors

Breakup by Application:



Flight Decks

Landing Gear Systems

Weapon Systems

Fuel, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic Systems

Engine/Propulsion

Cabin and Cargo Environmental Controls

Aerostructures and Flight Control Others

Breakup by End Use:



OEM Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

