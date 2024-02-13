(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Dry Eye Disease pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Dry Eye Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report provides a comprehensive evaluation of pipeline products, spanning from pre-clinical development to market availability, with a focus on commercial and clinical aspects. It includes a detailed overview of each drug, encompassing its mechanism of action, clinical studies, potential NDA approvals, and various product development activities. These activities involve technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, funding, designations, and other pertinent details related to the products in the pipeline.





“Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dry Eye Disease Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Dry Eye Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.



Dry Eye Disease companies working in the treatment market are Quorum Innovations, Serentrix, IVIEW Therapeutics, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Invirsa, GL Pharm Tech Corporation, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc, Aramis Biosciences, Kowa Company, Alcon, HanAll Biopharma, Seikagaku Corporation, Novaliq GmbH, and others, are developing therapies for the Dry Eye Disease treatment



Emerging Dry Eye Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Qi 401, SER-114, iVIEW 1001, TJO-083, SY-201, INV-102, GLH8NDE, SHJ 002, A197, K-161, AR-15512, HL036, SI-614, NOV03, CyclASol, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Dry Eye Disease market in the coming years.



In February 2023, "Novaliq revealed intentions to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for CyclASol (ciclosporin ophthalmic solution), an innovative anti-inflammatory remedy aimed at addressing dry eye disease (DED) within the European Union."

In November 2022, "Alcon declared the successful finalization of its acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition has broadened Alcon's portfolio with commercial products including netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution (Rocklatan) 0.02%/0.005% and netarsudil ophthalmic solution (Rhopressa) 0.02%, alongside AR-15512, a Phase 3 product in development for treating dry eye disease."

In October 2022, "Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. concluded the phase 3 clinical study involving 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an experimental medication under investigation for allergic conjunctivitis treatment. The company showcased the trial's clinical findings at the American Academy of Optometry's 2022 Annual Meeting."

In October 2022, "Novaliq revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for CyclASol® (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) , an innovative anti-inflammatory remedy specifically designed to address the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). In the United States, the FDA has established a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the CyclASol® New Drug Application (NDA)."

In November 2022, "Aerie Pharmaceuticals commenced a year-long, multicenter, double-masked, randomized Phase 3 trial, conducted at around 10 locations across the United States. All participants included in the study will be diagnosed with dry eye disease (DED). The trial will involve visits at Baseline (Day 1) as well as on Day 14, Day 90, Day 180, Day 270, and Day 365 (Study Exit)." In January 2022, "NovaBay Pharmaceuticals introduced Avenova lubricating eye drops designed to address symptoms associated with dry eyes."





Dry Eye Disease Overview

A lack of tear film homeostasis is the cause of dry eye disease (DED), also referred to as dry eye syndrome (DES), keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), and keratitis sicca. DED is a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface.





Emerging Dry Eye Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Qi 401: Quorum Innovations

SER-114: Serentrix

iVIEW 1001: IVIEW Therapeutics

TJO-083: Taejoon Pharmaceutical

SY-201: Seinda Pharmaceutical

INV-102: Invirsa

GLH8NDE: GL Pharm Tech Corporation

SHJ 002: Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc

A197: Aramis Biosciences

K-161: Kowa Company

AR-15512: Alcon

HL036: HanAll Biopharma

SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

NOV03: Novaliq GmbH CyclASol: Novaliq GmbH





Dry Eye Disease Route of Administration

Dry Eye Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical





Dry Eye Disease Molecule Type

Dry Eye Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy





Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Dry Eye Disease Assessment by Product Type

Dry Eye Disease By Stage and Product Type

Dry Eye Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Dry Eye Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Dry Eye Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Dry Eye Disease by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Dry Eye Disease Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Some of the key companies in the Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Dry Eye Disease are - AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), AFT Pharmaceuticals, Akorn, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Horus Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Mitotech, Novaliq GmbH, OASIS Medical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, VISUfarma, and others.





Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Dry Eye Disease pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dry Eye Disease Treatment.

Dry Eye Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dry Eye Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dry Eye Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Rise in geriatric population, increasing Exposure to computer screens, increased R&D Activities, adoption of new Technologies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Dry Eye Disease Market.





Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of awareness about dry eye disease in low income countries, complexity of the disease, challenges associated with the Ocular drug delivery and other factors are creating obstacles in the Dry Eye Disease Market growth.





Scope of Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Dry Eye Disease Companies: Quorum Innovations, Serentrix, IVIEW Therapeutics, Taejoon Pharmaceutical, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Invirsa, GL Pharm Tech Corporation, Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc, Aramis Biosciences, Kowa Company, Alcon, HanAll Biopharma, Seikagaku Corporation, Novaliq GmbH, and others

Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies: Qi 401, SER-114, iVIEW 1001, TJO-083, SY-201, INV-102, GLH8NDE, SHJ 002, A197, K-161, AR-15512, HL036, SI-614, NOV03, CyclASol, and others

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Dry Eye Disease market drivers and Dry Eye Disease market barriers







Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Report Introduction

2. Dry Eye Disease Executive Summary

3. Dry Eye Disease Overview

4. Dry Eye Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Dry Eye Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Dry Eye Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Dry Eye Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Dry Eye Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Dry Eye Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Dry Eye Disease Key Companies

14. Dry Eye Disease Key Products

15. Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs

16 . Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Dry Eye Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Dry Eye Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight









