Valerie Carter Estate And Faragher Brothers Join Forces Bringing Retro Soul Single To Life

Valerie Carter and Faragher Brothers New Release

Valerie Carter, the late Laurel Canyon vocalist, shines a bright new light with newly released single

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hailing from the 1970s era, her album "Just a Stone's Throw Away" on Columbia Records was produced by Lowell George and Maurice White and featured guest artists as Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, and Deniece Williams. The album was well received garnering favorable reviews and placing her as the opening act for the Eagles "Hotel California" tour.Carter followed with her "Wild Child" album featuring the members of Toto, and "The Way It Is" album featuring Phoebe Snow, Lyle Lovett, Jackson Browne, and Linda Ronstadt.Carter penned the Judy Collins hit "Cook With Honey" as well as songs for Earth, Wind & Fire, Cher, and Jackson Browne. Additionally, she played a crucial role as a backup singer, lending her talents to renowned artists such as James Taylor, Christopher Cross, Randy Newman, and Eddie Money.Unfortunately, Valerie's journey was cut short, as she passed away on March 4, 2017. However, her legacy lives on through her posthumously released albums, "The Lost Tapes" and "The Lost Tapes Vol 2" featuring various guest artists including Little Feat and Nicolette Larson.This time the Valerie Carter estate and Faragher Brothers have joined forces to bring a retro soul single to life, captivating music enthusiasts around the world. This special release is a recreation of their classic hit "Never Get Your Love Behind Me" with a remarkable twist and the help of AI: the inclusion of Valerie Carter's original vocal from 1977 intended for her Columbia Records album, "Wild Child.""Never Get Your Love Behind Me" resounds as a soulful masterpiece reflecting the essence of the era with newly recorded tracks, and the incomparable vocals of Valerie Carter and Jimmy Faragher.As an added bonus, the B Side of this single surprises fans with a new recording of James Brown's "What My Baby Needs Now", utilizing Valerie's vocals from a mesmerizing live performance in 1976.Through this project, Valerie Carter is celebrated. Her soul-stirring voice is given new life, ensuring that her legacy continues to live on.The record is available on all the major streaming platforms as well asThe 7" vinyl will be released on Record Store Day 2024.

