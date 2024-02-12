Georgian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of
Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has sent a congratulatory letter to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to
extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I sincerely wish you
continued successes and victories in your tireless endeavors for
serving your country and the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.
I firmly believe that, through joint efforts, we will elevate
the good-neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership
between our two brotherly countries to new heights. This will
undoubtedly fortify the roles of both Georgia and Azerbaijan in
fostering regional stability and development.
Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and extend my
best wishes for continued success in your endeavors while wishing
the friendly Azerbaijani people peace and prosperity," the letter
reads.
