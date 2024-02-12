Russia Needs Certain Guarantees From Armenia Regarding The ICC, Says Kremlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova
Russia needs certain guarantees from this country regarding
Armenia's accession to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
According to Azernews, this was told by the press secretary of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.
The Russian official has said that this issue will be resolved
only after that.
Recall that Armenia has formally joined the International
Criminal Court (ICC). Besides, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
said Armenia had taken a“wrong decision” when
its parliament voted in October to ratify the ICC's Rome
statut , and the Russian foreign ministry has called the move
an“unfriendly step”.
Armenia is home to a permanent Russian military base and is part
of the Moscow-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (CSTO), which consists of several ex-Soviet
republics.
An independent analyst says that Armenia hoped that by joining
the ICC and making such a sensitive step for Russia, it could
receive security guarantees from the west. However, apparently it
has strained its ties with Moscow without receiving real security
guarantees from the west.
Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999 but did not ratify it,
citing contradictions with the country's constitution.
The constitutional court said in March that those obstacles had
been removed after Armenia's adoption of a new constitution in
2015.
Last November, Yerevan formally deposited its instrument of
ratification of the Rome statute.
