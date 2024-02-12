Naphtha Market By Excellent Revenue Growth: Chevron, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Naphtha

Naphtha Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

HTF MI introduces new research on Naphtha covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Naphtha explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Chevron Corporation (United States), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), ExxonMobil Corporation (United States), BP (United Kingdom), Kuwait Petroleum Corp (Kuwait), QatarEnergy (Qatar), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India), Novatek (Russia), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (India), Nova Chemicals (Canada), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea).

The global Naphtha market size is expanding at robust growth of 3.36%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 158.23 Billion in 2023 to USD 215.55 Billion by 2029.

Definition:
Naphtha is a hydrocarbon mixture produced from the distillation of crude oil or natural gas. It is a versatile feedstock used in various industries, including petrochemicals, refineries, and the chemical industry.

Market Trends:
Growing demand for naphtha in the petrochemical industry.

Market Drivers:
Expansion of the petrochemical industry.

Market Opportunities:
Emerging markets with increasing industrial activities.

Market Restraints:
Emerging markets with increasing industrial activities.

Market Challenges:
Emerging markets with increasing industrial activities.

Naphtha Market by Key Players: Chevron Corporation (United States), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), ExxonMobil Corporation (United States), BP (United Kingdom), Kuwait Petroleum Corp (Kuwait), QatarEnergy (Qatar), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India), Novatek (Russia), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (India), Nova Chemicals (Canada), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Naphtha Market by Geographical Analysis:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania). North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico). South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America). MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

