Qatar Sees 8.3% Growth In Imports Of Jordanian Dates

Doha, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Qatar's local market saw an increase of 8.3 percent in imports of various types and varieties of Jordanian dates during 2023.Data released by Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority on its official website on Monday revealed that the volume of Jordanian dates imported by Qatar in 2023 reached approximately 120 tons, compared to 110 tons in 2022 and 98 tons in 2021.The steady growth in Qatar's imports of Jordanian dates aligns with the expanding local market and rising demand for the diverse range of dates produced and marketed by Jordan.Jordanian dates have gained recognition as a registered trademark, symbolizing exceptional quality that appeals to a significant portion of consumers in Qatar.Qatar imports a variety of Jordanian dates, including wet and dry types, with a notable preference for the Medjool variety, which holds the top position, followed by Barhi.Jordanian dates, particularly the Medjool variety, enjoy strong competitiveness in Qatari markets, attracting a broad consumer base due to their superior quality and reasonable prices compared to many other varieties.