AZPROMO Representatives To Visit Mexico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)
representatives will visit Mexico for the development of economic
relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the agency.
AZPROMO held a meeting with the delegation led by the Mexican
Congress and the Mexico-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship
Group chairman Alberto Villa Viegasmember.
Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of the agency, gave
information about the agency's activities and said that there are
high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico.
He noted that during the AZPROMO representatives' visit to
Mexico, meetings will be held with important companies operating in
the country.
Viegas highly appreciated the expanding trade exchange prospects
between these countries, especially increasing export operations
from Azerbaijan to Mexico.
The Mexican congress official pointed out that both countries'
ambassadors are active in this direction, including that they are
ready to provide support in coordination work during the planned
visit.
Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Mexico's Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of holding joint events in
the direction of establishing bilateral investment partnerships
with Mexican companies.
