FM Says Israeli Massacre In Rafah 'Proof Of Catastrophic Dangers Of Invasion'

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that the Israeli occupation massacre in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which claimed 100 Palestinian civilians and hundreds of injuries, is evidence of the validity of warnings about the catastrophic dangers of an invasion.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement issued today that these massacres and the large numbers of slain civilians and victims are further evidence of the validity of international warnings and fears of the catastrophic consequences of expanding the occupation war in Rafah, and a 'direct reflection of the revenge mentality that controls decision-makers in Israel more than what the mentality that seeks to achieve victory - according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim.'

It condemned in the strongest terms the massacres that the occupation forces continue to commit against Palestinian civilians and displaced people, especially in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip for the 129th day in a row, in addition to large numbers of missing and injured people, including women and children, in an official Israeli continuation of targeting civilians, and moving the war to the Rafah area, which has a large population, 'pushing the civilians in it to emigrate and spiral into displacement under bombardment.'

The Ministry pointed out that in light of Netanyahu's claim that his forces are committed to international law, and in light of the escalation in the statements of more than one Israeli official regarding the easy shooting of civilians, the most recent of which was what was stated by extremist Minister Ben Gvir, when he called on the army to shoot women and children who are approaching the border, the practical manifestation of which was found in the execution of Rami Al-Batha, 35, with 20 bullets that lodged in his body in the town of Battir, west of Bethlehem.