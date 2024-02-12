Death rate from Philippine landslide rises to 54

(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 54, according to an update provided by the provincial government on Sunday. Rescue efforts continued as workers recovered additional bodies from the mud-covered area where the landslide occurred.



The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday night near a gold mine in Maco town, located in the province of Davao de Oro. The landslide, which struck near a site operated by Apex Mining, buried homes and vehicles that were transporting employees to the mine.



The provincial government of Davao de Oro confirmed the increased death toll through a Facebook post, revising its earlier figure of 37 fatalities reported earlier in the day as rescue teams uncovered more victims. The number of missing individuals remained at 63, although officials cautioned that the figure has yet to be verified. Additionally, 32 individuals sustained injuries in the landslide.



Edward Macapili, an official from Davao de Oro, revealed that over 300 personnel were involved in the rescue operation. However, rescue efforts were impeded by adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, thick mud, and the persistent threat of additional landslides. Despite the challenges, rescue operations resumed on Sunday morning as teams persisted in their search for survivors and recovery of victims.

