Constitutional Court To Convene For Presidential Election Aftermaths In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The
Constitutional Court will hold a plenary session tomorrow in
connection with Azerbaijan's presidential election, Trend reports, referring to the Constitutional Court.
The session is going to ratify the Central Election Commission's
protocol regarding the results of the extraordinary presidential
election conducted on February 7, 2024, where seven candidates ran
in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent of the votes after the processing of
100 percent of the ballots.
Meanwhile, the other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.17
percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil
Mustafa received 1.98 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.66
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
