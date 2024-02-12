Agricultures brought traffic in Poland to standstill

(MENAFN) A wave of protests engulfed cities and towns across Poland on Friday as farmers, expressing discontent over what they perceive as unfair competition from inexpensive Ukrainian produce and dissatisfaction with the European Union's green policies, brought traffic to a standstill. This demonstration follows months of Polish agricultural workers repeatedly blocking the border with Ukraine in their protest against perceived economic challenges.



Similar demonstrations unfolded across the European Union in January, with farmers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands expressing their opposition to Brussels' climate policies, which have resulted in fuel price hikes. German farmers, in particular, have been vocal in demanding Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider the proposed elimination of a diesel fuel subsidy, potentially costing them up to EUR3,000 (USD3,260) annually. In France, authorities withdrew plans to cut similar subsidies after farmers staged disruptive protests, including blocking a major highway near Paris last month.



Organized by the Solidarity trade union, the protest in Poland impacted approximately 260 localities, with thousands of farmers utilizing tractors and heavy machinery to block or slow down traffic. Border crossings with Ukraine were also affected. The demonstration caused significant congestion on several highways leading to the capital, Warsaw, according to local police reports.



In a pre-protest statement released last week, Solidarity announced its intention to set up road blockades until March 10, expressing dissatisfaction with the Polish government's compliance with European Union guidelines on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The protesters deemed Brussels' position, as articulated in the latest European Union summit, as "unacceptable."



The large-scale farmer protests underscore mounting tensions within the agricultural sector across the European Union, with farmers expressing frustration over economic pressures and policies they believe threaten their livelihoods. As these demonstrations continue, they prompt renewed debates about the intersection of agriculture, trade, and environmental policies, as well as the broader implications for the European farming community.



