Israel Army Launches Air Attacks On Rafah


2/12/2024 12:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The death toll from the massive Israeli Defense Forces strike on the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, has risen to 100, Trend reports.

More than 230 people were injured. Most of the victims of the attack are women and children.

