Israel Army Launches Air Attacks On Rafah

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The death toll
from the massive Israeli Defense Forces strike on the city of
Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with
Egypt, has risen to 100, Trend reports.
More than 230 people were injured. Most of the victims of the
attack are women and children.
