Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Meets Veteran Actor At Kolkata Hospital - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10, after reportedly feeling unwell. It was later disclosed that he had suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke. However, reassuring updates followed over the weekend, indicating an improvement in his condition.

On Sunday, a video surfaced online, showing Mithun resting in his hospital bed while being visited by his doctor and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. In the video, the doctor was seen advising Mithun to stay hydrated, implying a positive trajectory in his recovery process.

The news of Mithun's hospitalization prompted several political figures and acquaintances to visit him and extend their well wishes. Suvendu Adhikari, another prominent political leader, shared a photo and video from his visit, expressing satisfaction with Mithun's improved health status. He conveyed hopes for a swift recovery and discharge from the hospital.

Actress Debashree Roy, who also visited Mithun, conveyed to the media that he was on the mend and had transitioned from the ICU to a regular room. She mentioned that Mithun's sugar levels had dropped, causing discomfort, but assured that he was now recuperating well.

ALSO READ:

Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement

Director Pathikrit Basu, after meeting Mithun in the hospital, shared optimistic insights into the actor's condition. He revealed Mithun's intention to resume work shortly and his eagerness to return to the sets after a brief recovery period.