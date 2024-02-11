Two Israeli Hostages Killed By Israeli Strikes On Gaza, Injured Eight Others: Hamas

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 12 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, during the past 96 hours, have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, said the Qassam Brigades, in a statement yesterday.

The conditions of the injured“are becoming more dangerous, in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment, and the enemy (Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of these injured, in light of the continued bombings and aggression,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Hamas yesterday warned of any Israeli ground operation in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, saying that, it will“blow up” the hostage exchange negotiations, the Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV quoted an unnamed senior Hamas leader as saying.

Israel launched a massive large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate the movement's surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.

So far, the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks has risen to 28,176, with 67,784 others being injured, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

