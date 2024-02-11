Border Guards Post Video Of Air Recon Unit's FPV Attack Drones In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards with the Kherson Detachment published raw footage of FPV drones attacking Russian forces on the Ukrainian battlefield.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"Border guards with the Kherson Detachment continue to destroy the enemy in Ukraine's south with the help of their 'battle birds'. Our south defenders launched FPV drones to engage the adversary. The invaders have nowhere to hide from the sharp eye of our border guards," the report reads.

The report says the Ukrainian border guards will continued to employ FPV drones in their daily operations.

