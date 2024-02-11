Pavliuk Says He Will Do All To Strengthen Ukrainian Ground Forces, Bring Victory Closer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the newly appointed commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has said he is aware of the entire range of tasks and will do everything possible to strengthen the part of the Ukrainian army entrusted to him.

He said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Pavliuk said the Ukrainian Ground Forces are "the largest and most numerous part of the glorious Ukrainian Army, which takes the main blow of the enemy, bears the heaviest burden of the war."

"It is an honor to serve side by side with you, brave warriors," he said.

"I am aware of the entire range of tasks facing our units and the entire structure of the Ground Forces today. I thank the President of Ukraine, the Government, the Minister of Defense and the entire team of the Ministry for trust and constructive cooperation in the Ministry of Defense. I will use the acquired experience for the development of the Ground Forces," he added.

Pavliuk stressed that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the General Staff, he would do everything possible to strengthen the Ground Forces and bring Ukraine's victory closer.

The press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces posted on Facebook that General Pavliuk had been actively participating in the defense of Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's armed aggression. In 2014, under his command, the 24th Mechanized Brigade liberated Sloviansk, Krasny Lyman, Kramatorsk, Lysychansk and many other cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the post, Pavliuk "knows the specifics of the Ground Forces very well," because he has passed all stages of management positions - from the commander of the Operational Command West to the chief of staff of the Ground Forces.

On February 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Pavliuk as the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.