Trump claims Ukraine possibly to ‘drop us like dog’

(MENAFN) Former United States President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has voiced his stance on international aid, urging the United States to provide loans rather than unconditional aid to countries, including Ukraine. Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump criticized a proposed USD118 billion security bill, with USD60 billion allocated for Ukraine, a measure that has faced months of opposition from Republicans in Congress.



Trump emphasized the need for financial assistance to be extended as loans rather than grants, asserting that countries should be held accountable for repayment. While acknowledging the possibility of non-repayment, Trump suggested that if a recipient nation were to shift allegiances or act against United States interests, the United States could leverage the outstanding loan to protect its interests.



During the rally, Trump specifically highlighted Ukraine as a case where the United States could be left unsupported if the nation were to forge new alliances. He raised the scenario of Ukraine making a deal with Russia and subsequently distancing itself from the United States, leaving the United States in a vulnerable position.



Drawing parallels with his approach to NATO during his presidency, Trump asserted that he successfully pressured NATO allies to increase defense spending to 2 percent of their GDP, claiming credit for revitalizing the alliance. The former president emphasized the importance of leveraging financial support to ensure that recipient nations align with United States interests.



The ongoing debate over the USD118 billion security bill reflects a broader disagreement within Congress, with Republicans demanding a more comprehensive approach to address issues at America's southern border before approving significant funding for international aid. Trump's vocal critique underscores his position on conditioning support to safeguard American interests and prevent potential diplomatic shifts by recipient nations.





