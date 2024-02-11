UK Foreign Minister expresses deep concern over future Israeli military offensive in Rafah

(MENAFN) The UK Foreign Minister David Cameron on Saturday expressed that he is "deeply concerned” regarding the possibility of an Israeli military offensive in Rafah, because “over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering in the area."



"The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire," Cameron wrote in a post on social media platform X.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly instructed the Israeli army to call up reserve soldiers once again, signaling preparations for a ground offensive in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, as per reports from the Israeli media.



The Palestinians sought shelter in Rafah as Israel intensified its attacks on the rest of the enclave following the October 7 Hamas incursion. The bombardment resulted in a significant number of casualties, widespread destruction, and shortages of essential goods.



As a consequence of the Israeli offensive, 85 percent of Gaza's population became internally displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure sustained damage or was completely destroyed, according to reports from the UN.



Recently, the International Court of Justice issued an interim order demanding that Israel cease obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and take steps to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave. This followed a lawsuit filed by South Africa, which accused Tel Aviv of genocide.

