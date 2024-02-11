WHO Chief: Reports Of Israeli Raid Into Al Amal Hospital Extremely Concerning.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GENEVA/PNN/

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said today that the reports of an Israeli military raid into Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, are extremely concerning.

"The reports of raid into Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, detention of health personnel and patients, damage to the facility, and confiscation of hospital assets and personal belongings are extremely concerning," said Ghebreyesus in a tweet on X.

He called for the immediate release of patients and health workers, stating that "health personnel, patients and facilities MUST be protected at all times."