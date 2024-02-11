Number Of Operating Enterprises With Foreign Investment In Uzbekistan Exceeded 14,050 Units

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. As of 1 January
2024, the number of operating enterprises with foreign investment
in Uzbekistan exceeded 14,053 units, of which 4,657 are joint
ventures and 9,396 –foreign enterprises, according to preliminary
data from the Statistics Agency, Trend reports.
Their number by economic sector is reflected in the following
form:
in trade – 4,817 units.
in industry – 3,324 units.
in construction – 1,003 units.
in the information and communications industry – 901 units.
in the accommodation and food services industry – 530 units.
in the transportation and storage industry – 484 units.
in agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 472 units.
in the healthcare and social services sector – 188 units.
in other types – 2,334 units.
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107837127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.