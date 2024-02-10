OIC's Special Envoy For Afghanistan Meets Tajikistan's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakheet, held a meeting with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe on Friday.

During the meeting, Bakheet conveyed a written message from the OIC Secretary-General to the Tajikistani minister, initiating discussions on supporting the Afghanistan people.

The discussions centered around the joint efforts of the OIC and Tajikistan, particularly in line with resolutions passed by the Council of Foreign Ministers, as stated by the OIC.

Focus was also placed on areas of shared concern between Tajikistan and the OIC, particularly in humanitarian, cultural, and social domains, according to the OIC's statement.

Both parties expressed their commitment to sustaining the positive momentum of their collaboration, with Tajikistan reaffirming its support for OIC objectives and its active involvement in hosting various OIC events.

In a separate announcement, the United Nations Development Program in Tajikistan has said that the Japanese government, through its International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will finance the“Border Management” project between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. This initiative aims to enhance border security and facilitate trade between the two nations.

Central Asia's Times newspaper reported on Friday, February 9th, that the project, which commenced in early 2015, is set to extend until 2025. One of its primary goals is to combat drug trafficking from Afghanistan into Tajikistan, while also streamlining cross-border trade processes.

Despite efforts to strengthen border controls and infrastructure, drug trafficking from Afghanistan remains a significant challenge for Tajikistan. Despite Japan's previous allocation of funds to improve border infrastructure, the Tajikistan Drug Control Agency highlights an ongoing struggle against various drugs, including heroin, opium, and methamphetamines, indicating a pressing need for continued collaboration and intervention.

