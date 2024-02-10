Neo And Challenger Bank Market Is Anticipated To Grow USD 1,232.83 Billion By 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was valued at USD 91.48 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1,232.83 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45% from 2024 to 2030.

The Global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was valued at USD 91.48 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1,232.83 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45% from 2024 to 2030.

Revolut, N26, Chime, Monzo, Varo Money, Starling Bank, Atom Bank, Monese, Simple, Moven, Tandem Bank, Aspiration, Current, Acorns, Bunq, Qapital, One, 26 Bank, Stash, Oxygen

North America accounted for the largest market in the Neo and Challenger Bank market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. The Neo and Challenger Bank markets in North America have experienced rapid expansion and upheaval in recent times. These financial companies set themselves apart from conventional banks by using technology to provide cutting-edge, customer-focused financial services. Many different companies are involved in the market, all vying for a piece of the changing banking scene. The growing need for digital and mobile banking solutions is a major factor propelling the Neo and Challenger Bank markets in North America. These banks provide user-friendly apps, seamless online experiences, and improved customer service in response to consumers' desire for more convenient and effective ways to manage their finances.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Type, Value (USD Billion)

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Service Provided, Value (USD Billion)

Checking and Savings Account

Payment and Money Transfer

Loans

Mobile Banking

Others

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

January 23, 2024: Mobile Wallets redefines remittance experiences by offering a low-friction, intuitive process. Users send money abroad quickly using only recipient IDs such as their name alongside their phone number or email addresses. Mobile Wallets reduce potential risks associated with some traditional payment methods such as money being sent to the wrong account details or money being stuck with banks. Now, Revolut customers in the UK and most European countries (EEA) can send money to Bangladesh (bKash), and Kenya (M-Pesa) using Mobile Wallets, with other wallets routes expected to be launched soon.

November 8, 2022: Atom bank, the UK's first app-based bank, has launched a 9 month fixed rate savings product with a table topping rate, as it continues on its mission to make the experience of saving with Atom faster, simpler and better value than anyone else.

