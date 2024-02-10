Nangolo Mbumba Becomes Namibia's 4Th President After Geingob's Death

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Namibia named Nangolo Mbumba, the country's former vice president, as its fourth president on Sunday, hours after his predecessor, Hage Geingob, died at the age of 82.

Alongside Mbumba, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the former deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, was sworn in as the country's vice president in the capital Windhoek. Geingob, who was the chief architect of the Constitution, had appointed them as his running mates in the 2019 elections.“I take on this heavy mantle cognizant of the weight of responsibility,” Mbumba said when he took the oath before Chief Justice Peter Shivute during a brief ceremony at State House.

Mbumba, also 82, will serve as president until the elections scheduled for November this year. He has held various ministerial positions, such as Agriculture, Water and Rural Development; Finance; Information and Broadcasting; Education; and Safety and Security.