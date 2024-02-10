Aaryan Khan Case: ED Books Sameer Wankhede For Allegedly Demanding Rs. 25 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). This move comes in the wake of allegations that Wankhede demanded a bribe from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in connection with the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, in a drug-related case.

Wankhede gained widespread attention after his involvement in the arrest of Aryan Khan, which garnered significant media coverage and public scrutiny. However, alongside the acclaim, he faced criticism and accusations of soliciting bribes from the actor.

Last year, in May, Wankhede was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following complaints of bribery. The recent reports from ETimes indicate that the ED has now registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, citing the alleged 25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan.

According to sources, former NCB officials have also been summoned along with Wankhede in connection with the case.

In response to these developments, Sameer Wankhede has reportedly approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

The case stems from the arrest of Aryan Khan in 2021 on allegations of involvement in a drug-related offense. Following the arrest, the CBI filed charges against Wankhede and others for criminal conspiracy, extortion threats, and bribery under relevant laws. However, Aryan Khan received a clean chit from the authorities a year later.

The situation escalated when an independent witness claimed that NCB officials, including Wankhede, demanded 25 crore rupees to release Aryan Khan. This prompted an internal vigilance probe by the NCB, leading to the registration of a case against Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut with a web series titled 'Stardom,' which will offer a fictionalized portrayal of the Hindi film industry.