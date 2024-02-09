Asia Pacific Foundation Of Canada To Lead Canadian Women-Only Business Mission To Taiwan And Vietnam

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that it will lead a Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam in the fall of 2024.



Supported by the Government of Canada through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund , this mission is part of the Foundation's 2023-2025 business mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia.

The eighth mission in APF Canada's Women's Business Missions to Asia Series , this dual mission to two dynamic economies in Northeast and Southeast Asia will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with businesses in Taiwan and Vietnam to promote gender-inclusive trade, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and catalyze international partnerships between Canadian companies and these key markets in Asia.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam will feature public conferences with high-level speakers from Canada, Taiwan, and Vietnam to discuss bilateral and regional trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women's economic advancement, and SME supports. The delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities with conference attendees and potential stakeholders in the destination markets.

Opportunities in Taiwan and Vietnam

Taiwan is a cornerstone of the region's high-tech manufacturing ecosystem, and Vietnam's dynamic economy represents a vibrant growth opportunity for Canadian businesses looking to engage with the region's burgeoning tech sector. By capitalizing on these complementary markets, Canadian companies can establish a strong foothold in the region's high-tech value chain and foster mutually beneficial partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

Taiwan's C$1-trillion economy is an attractive destination for Canadian businesses due to its highly skilled workforce, integral role in global and regional high-tech value chains, and sophisticated manufacturing sector. In 2022, bilateral trade between Canada and Taiwan amounted to C$12 billion, while bilateral services trade reached C$1.9 billion. Taiwan's primary exports to Canada included electronic and mechanical equipment and semiconductors; its main imports from Canada were petroleum products, automobile parts, and mineral ores. Two-way foreign direct investment between the markets reached C$602 million in 2022. The recently signed foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement between Ottawa and Taipei underscores the commitment to further enhance bilateral trade and investment relations.

Vietnam's strong domestic consumption base and thriving export-oriented manufacturing sector offer significant opportunities for Canadian companies. The C$571-billion economy, home to 95 million people, has become an integral part of crucial global supply chains due to its skilled workforce and strategic geopolitical position. In 2022, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Vietnam amounted to C$13.8 billion. Vietnam's key exports to Canada in 2022 included electronics and apparel, while Canada primarily exported agricultural and agri-food products to Vietnam. As a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Vietnam already has a free trade agreement with Canada.

Applications will open on March 11, 2024 .

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada .

