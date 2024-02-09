Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Is Poised To Celebrate The Chinese New Year At Shang Palace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is poised to redefine the culinary landscape with a selection of expertly crafted delicacies by the expat chefs at Shang Palace, the hotel's signature restaurant. Guests are invited to indulge in a journey through traditional Chinese cuisine during an exclusive dining experience from 8 to 10 February 2024, celebrating the Chinese New Year.



Nestled within the lavish Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Shang Palace emerges as a revered culinary haven, merging tradition and innovation. Offering over five decades of expertise in Cantonese cuisine, this iconic establishment harmonises authentic flavours with local influences and modern techniques. Since its inception in 1971, Shang Palace has consistently delivered elegance and opulence to the capital of India. Its expansive interior seamlessly fuses luxury and comfort, presenting an ambiance that exudes sophistication.



Guests are invited to savour the authenticity of Chinese flavours and spices, celebrating rich culinary traditions meticulously presented by talented chefs. The dining experience commences with tantalising dim sums such as Butter Garlic Pepper Shrimp Dumplings and Asparagus with Shimeji Mushroom Jiao. Transitioning to appetisers, patrons can relish highlights such as Crispy Fried Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Spring Rolls.



The barbecue selections, including Char Siew BBQ Pork Ribs and Peking-style Chicken, cater to diverse palates. Delicacies such as Wok-tossed Pork Minced with Beans, Stir-fried Asparagus with Wild Mushrooms and Pan-seared Tenderloin with BBQ Sauce add to the flavourful journey. Concluding the meal, the Mandarin dessert option is an ideal choice for those with a sweet tooth. To complement the epicurean experience, a curated cocktail menu offers delightful Asian concoctions for guests to sip and savour.



Embark on an enticing gastronomic journey as Shangri-La Eros New Delhi extends a warm invitation for guests to relish authentic Chinese cuisine. The culinary team artfully curates an exquisite selection of classic Chinese delicacies, transporting you to the heart of mainland China with delectable offerings. Discerning connoisseurs of genuine Chinese flavours are invited to partake in this culinary extravaganza. Each dish stands as a masterpiece, meticulously handcrafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience in celebration of the Chinese New Year.



The special a la carte menu is available from 8 to 10 February 2024 for lunch and dinner at Shang Palace.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Groupâ€TMs portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Aakash Deep Rana

Email :...

Other articles by Shangri-La