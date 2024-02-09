Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices And Kits Market Explored Through BCC Research Analysis, Propelling Forward With A Noteworthy 9.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The post-pandemic era has seen a surge in digitization, driving demand for automated HbA1c testing devices that offer insights into hemoglobin variants and hereditary factors, revolutionizing our understanding of blood-related diseases. BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2023 to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 through 2028. This comprehensive report is designed to offer a thorough exploration of the global market for Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits. It provides an in-depth analysis of various types of products and technologies within this domain, offering insights into their current and historical market revenues. The report not only delves into the implications of emerging trends but also contextualizes them within the prevailing size and growth dynamics of the diabetes market on a global scale, with a focus on key national markets. Extensive discussions on companies operating in the pharmaceutical and medical industries are included, featuring profiles of industry leaders and updates on mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, the report furnishes five-year global sales forecasts for prominent drug and device categories, accompanied by a breakdown of the diabetes market by country. Detailed examinations of major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are provided, with a special emphasis on recent developments and product portfolios. The market analysis encompasses estimations of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits. Geographically, the report segments the global market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing market estimates for the base year 2022, along with projections through the end of 2028. The global prevalence of diabetes, affecting 422 million individuals, is particularly pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where point-of-care units and HbA1c testing technology are less developed. Insufficient awareness programs and government initiatives contribute to the leading cause of diabetes in these regions. Focusing on expanding into these underserved areas and implementing awareness programs can play a pivotal role in preventing the occurrence of this chronic disease. The slower diagnosis and progression of the disease due to a lack of testing underscore the urgent need for accessible and efficient testing procedures. The report also sheds light on diabetes as a silent and pervasive threat, affecting individuals of different age groups, including women and children. Alarming statistics reveal over 6.7 million deaths from diabetes complications among individuals aged 20-79. The study highlights the disparity in HbA1c testing awareness and availability in small, low-income countries, emphasizing the role of ethics and religion in hindering testing adoption. Post-pandemic, a noteworthy shift towards home care testing procedures, particularly home A1c testing, has emerged, facilitating telemedicine and aiding patients in rural or remote areas with limited access to healthcare. Notably, research papers indicate a potential link between diabetes and pancreatic cancer, emphasizing the critical role of HbA1c testing in early diagnosis and prevention. Explore the latest advancements and market opportunities in Hemoglobin A1c testing with our in-depth report – click here to Learn More . Key Drivers of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market Incidence and Prevalence of Diabetes: The escalating incidence and prevalence of diabetes worldwide stand out as a key driver shaping the dynamics of the diabetes market. With a staggering 422 million people affected globally, the disease has reached epidemic proportions. This surge underscores the pressing need for advanced and accessible diagnostic and treatment solutions to effectively address the growing diabetes burden.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market Segmentation:

Technology Segmentation:

The technology segmentation in the field of diabetes diagnostics encompasses various sophisticated techniques, each playing a distinctive role in the accurate assessment of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) stands out as a cornerstone technology, allowing for precise separation and quantification of HbA1c molecules. Within HPLC, Cation-Exchange HPLC is a specialized technique leveraging the charge properties of molecules for separation, while Boronate affinity chromatography employs the specific interaction between boronate groups and cis-diol groups in the HbA1c structure. Complementing chromatographic methods, Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) offers a platform for separating and analyzing charged species, providing valuable insights into HbA1c variants. Immunoassay, another key assay technique, utilizes the binding specificity of antibodies to quantify HbA1c levels accurately. This technology excels in its sensitivity, enabling the detection of minute concentrations of HbA1c, making it an integral component in the diverse technological landscape of diabetes diagnostics.

End-User Segmentation :

The end-user segmentation in diabetes diagnostics encompasses a diverse array of settings, each catering to specific needs in the diagnosis and management of the condition. Commercial laboratories, equipped with advanced diagnostic infrastructure, serve as pivotal hubs for comprehensive testing, offering a wide range of services to individuals seeking precise and detailed assessments of their glycemic control. In contrast, point-of-care settings play a crucial role in delivering rapid and on-the-spot results, making them particularly valuable in urgent medical situations. Hospitals, as central healthcare institutions, serve as integral end-users, providing a spectrum of diabetes diagnostic services within a clinical setting. The home care segment reflects the growing trend of self-monitoring, where individuals can conveniently conduct diabetes tests in the comfort of their homes. Clinics, serving as accessible healthcare facilities, contribute to diabetes diagnostics by offering routine testing and monitoring. Lastly, the category of "Other POCP" encompasses various alternative point-of-care settings, such as pharmacies or community health centers, further diversifying the avenues for diabetes diagnostics tailored to different end-user preferences and needs.

This report on Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?The market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2022 to $3.2 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?The key factors driving the growth of the HbA1c Testing Devices & Kits market include increasing adoption of HbA1c testing kits, Incidence of HbA1c test in Point of care units increasing and growing awareness programs.What segments are covered in the market?The HbA1c Testing Devices & Kits market is segmented based on technology type, and end user and region.By Service Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?By Technology type, chromatography and Assay technique segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.Which region has the highest market share in the market?North America holds the highest market share in the market in terms of region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:





ABBOTT

ARKRAY INC.

BAYER AG

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

LUMIRADX

MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD.

OSANG HEALTHCARE CO. LTD.

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH

SINOCARE INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

WUXI BIOHERMES BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. XIAMEN BIOTIME BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Technologies and Global Markets : This comprehensive study delves into the expansive scope of the diabetes management market, encompassing current and forecast markets for various essential components. It scrutinizes glucose monitoring, connected pumps, pens, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) meters, and test strips. The segmentation covers continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) transmitters, receivers, sensors, as well as smart pumps and pens, ensuring a holistic examination of the diverse elements within the diabetes management landscape. Notably, the inclusion of SMBG equipment and test strips, with a focus on all types used in conjunction with SMBG, provides a nuanced understanding of the market dynamics. The report not only analyzes market opportunities but also delves into the patent scenario, offering insights into market projections, shares, and the competitive landscape. Moreover, it incorporates discussions on key company profiles and addresses the crucial aspect of the COVID-19 impact on the CGM market, ensuring a thorough exploration of the current and evolving diabetes management ecosystem.

Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics : This comprehensive report provides a detailed exploration of the diabetes market, offering valuable insights into its current size, growth trajectory, and global landscape. Extensive discussions delve into the pharmaceutical and medical industries, profiling industry leaders and providing updates on mergers and acquisitions. The inclusion of five-year global sales forecasts for leading drug and device categories, coupled with country-level breakdowns, adds granularity to the analysis. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and regional opportunities are scrutinized, with a focus on recent developments and product portfolios. The patent analysis sheds light on technological trends in key regions like the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Furthermore, the report conducts a thorough market analysis, estimating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market. Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing market estimates from the base year 2022, with forecasts extending through year-end 2028. This holistic examination ensures a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape of diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics.

