Arab Parliament Calls For NAM's Effective Stand Against Israeli Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Friday called on the Non-Aligned Movement to take effective and robust stances against the daily massacres perpetrated by the occupation Israeli entity in Gaza.

The parliament's appeal came during a meeting between the chairman, Adel Al-Asoumi, with the

Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan and head of the NAM parliamentary network, Dr. Sahiba Gafarova, held in the Azeri capital Baku, according to a statement released by the Arab Parliament in Cairo.

The statement said the two sides discussed current developments in the Arab regional arenas, namely the Palestinian cause, the war of genocide launched by the blatant occupation Israeli entity on Gaza.

Al-Asoumi called for forming a panel, affiliated to the NAM network, to hold continuous contacts with international and regional parliamentary unions to make them hold the legal, humanitarian and moralistic responsibility of resisting the racial crimes and the blatant offensives by the forces of the Israeli occupation on Gaza and all other occupied Palestinian territories.

He stressed on the necessity of solidarity between the Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle for their legitimate rights, namely establishing the independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Asoumi lauded the active diplomatic efforts, exerted by the NAM network, in support of causes of the developing states for attaining the missing social justice in many international organizations.

He affirmed the Arab Parliament's keenness on boosting the cooperation with the network, as it was one of its founders when it was inaugurated in 2021.

For her part, Gavarova expressed admiration of the parliament's efforts at the regional and international levels for backing the Arab causes and restoring security and stability in the region, in the shadow of the present challenges.

She also praised the parliament's keenness on boosting the relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Al-Asoumi is visiting Azerbaijan in response to an invitation to partake as an international observer in overseeing the early presidential elections. (end)

