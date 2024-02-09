Foundry And Forging Robots Market Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Latest Insights, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Foundry and Forging Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′,

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global foundry and forging robots market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the foundry and forging robots market ?

The global foundry and forging robots market size reached US$ 275.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 475.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06% during 2024-2032.

Foundry and forging robots are types of industrial robots designed for use in foundries and forging facilities. Foundry robots are typically used to automate tasks, such as pouring molten metal, removing castings from molds, and trimming excess material from finished parts. Forging robots, on the other hand, are used to manipulate heated metal and perform tasks, such as forging, pressing, and stamping. These robots are often equipped with specialized end-effectors, such as grippers and tongs, to handle the unique challenges of working with hot, heavy materials. The use of foundry and forging robots can increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve worker safety in industrial settings.

Foundry and Forging Robots Market Trends:

The increasing need for automation across industries represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, foundry and forging robots form an essential part of the automation process in the manufacturing industry, thus driving the market growth. In line with this, advancements in robotics technology, such as the development of collaborative robots and machine learning algorithms, are contributing to the growth of the market. This is further improving the efficiency and effectiveness of foundry and forging robots, while facilitating their adoption, thus driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising demand for customized parts, increasing labor costs, improved workplace safety, and the increasing demand for lightweight materials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Foundry and Forging Robots Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the foundry and forging robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



ABB Ltd.

BGR NEO Limited (BGR Group)

Difacto Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Fanuc America Corporation (FANUC Corporation)

irobotics GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kruger Industrieautomation GmbH

KUKA AG Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global foundry and forging robots market based on type, application and region.

Breakup by

Type:



Electric Drive Robots

Hydraulic Robots Others

Breakup by Application:



Automotive Industry

Metal Foundry Industry

Semiconductor Foundry Industry Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

