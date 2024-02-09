Uzbekistan Buys 9 Tons Of Gold In December

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. In December 2023, Uzbekistan was among the largest buyers of gold in the world, according to the World Gold Council, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan purchased 9 tons of the precious metal during this period.

The top buyers also included Turkey (19 tons), China (9 tons), Qatar (2 tons), Mongolia and the Czech Republic (1 ton each).

It should be noted that Kazakhstan (10 tons) and Kyrgyzstan (2 tons) became the largest sellers of gold in the world at the end of December 2023.