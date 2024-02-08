Russian House In Baku Displays Art Pieces By Young Artist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's young artist, Jahid Javadov, has showcased his art
works at the Russian House in Baku.
The event was co-organized by Baku Music Academy (BMA) and the
Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.
Deputy Head of the Russian House in Baku, Dmitry Egorov,
Honoured Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov, the presenter and curator of
the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of
the Baku Music Academy, Alena Inyakina, as well as Jahid Javadov,
welcomed the guests of the event.
Next, the audience was presented with a musical program
performed by Alena Inyakina and BMA students Idayat Sadigbayli,
Kamil Huseynzade, and Ravan Ahmadzade.
The exhibition presents 23 art works by Jahid Javadov, made
using different techniques and reflecting different facets of the
artist's talent.
Jahid Javadov is a graduate of the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Fine Arts. His art works have been demonstrated at prestigious
international venues in countries such as Germany, Italy, Turkiye,
Belarus, and Georgia.
Javadov is the winner of a number of awards. He was a costume
designer at the Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017.
The artist is a member of the Youth Association at the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Union of the Azerbaijani Jewellers.
He also heads Çaharşah Creative Centre
The exhibition will last until February 15.
