Minister Of Energy: Jordan Makes 'Steady' Moves Towards Green Hydrogen Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of energy and mineral resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, on Wednesday affirmed that Jordan is steadily moving towards a green hydrogen economy, at the opening of the workshop titled“Studying the Legislation Regulating Green Hydrogen in Jordan”.

Kharabsheh said that the ministry has signed 12 memorandums of understanding and one framework agreement with international and local investors interested in conducting necessary studies for the development of green hydrogen projects in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He emphasised the importance of exchanging ideas with investors, donors, funding entities, and all participants to formulate the most suitable and comprehensive model that encourages investment in the development of green hydrogen projects in Jordan.



He expressed gratitude to the World Bank for organising the workshop, which is part of the ongoing cooperation program to study legal and regulatory options for green hydrogen production, utilisation, and exports in Jordan.

Kharabsheh acknowledged the role of the Multi Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), overseen by the World Bank and funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Norway, in supporting economic reform efforts in Jordan in partnership with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The workshop, attended by 58 participants from public sector institutions and representatives of green hydrogen investors, was financed by the MDTF for Inclusive Growth and Economic Opportunities in Jordan, and supported by the Ministry of Planning.



