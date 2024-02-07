This Day In History: When Swiss Women Got The Vote

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) Quel giorno nella storia: quando le donne svizzere hanno ottenuto il diritto di voto



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Vaud became the first canton to let women vote on cantonal decisions in 1959. Most cantons followed suit in 1972, apart from Appenzell Inner Rhodes, which was forced by the Federal Court to give women their full voting rights in 1990.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more