Oxygen Therapy Market Analysis, Demand, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Oxygen Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on oxygen therapy market demand . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global oxygen therapy market size reached US$ 18.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.

Request a Free Sample Report: /oxygen-therapy-market/requestsample

Oxygen therapy is a medical intervention that involves administering supplemental oxygen to individuals with respiratory conditions or low blood oxygen levels. It is a crucial medical treatment for various conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and respiratory distress. The primary goal of oxygen therapy is to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to the body's tissues and organs, improving overall oxygen saturation levels in the blood. This therapy is delivered through various devices, including nasal cannulas, face masks, or ventilators, depending on the severity of the respiratory impairment. Oxygen therapy helps alleviate symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion, enhancing the patient's overall well-being and supporting the body's healing process. Proper monitoring and adjustment of oxygen levels are essential to optimize its effectiveness while minimizing the risk of complications.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia. As the elderly population increases, so does the incidence of respiratory conditions, necessitating the use of oxygen therapy to manage and improve patients' respiratory function. Besides, advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative and more efficient oxygen delivery devices, enhancing patient comfort and compliance. Portable oxygen concentrators, for instance, have gained popularity, allowing individuals greater mobility and flexibility in their daily activities. Moreover, the growing awareness and understanding of the benefits of oxygen therapy among healthcare professionals and patients contribute to increased adoption. The therapy's efficacy in alleviating symptoms, improving quality of life, and supporting overall health drive its acceptance in diverse medical settings. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for oxygen therapy as respiratory support for severely affected patients. Furthermore, the expanding home healthcare sector and the preference for non-invasive respiratory interventions foster market growth, as more patients opt for in-home oxygen therapy solutions.

Competitive Landscape



Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (Drive Medical Inc.)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Hersill SL

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Smiths Group plc

Tecno-Gaz S.p.A. Teleflex Incorporated

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product,

application and end use.

Breakup by Product:



Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Concentrators

Liquid Oxygen Devices

PAP Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Oxygen Masks

Nasal Cannula

Venturi Masks

Non-rebreather Masks

Bag Valve Masks

CPAP Masks Others

Breakup by Application:



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia Others

Breakup by End Use:



Home Healthcare Hospitals

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

--

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1–631–791–1145 | United Kingdom: +44–753–713–2163