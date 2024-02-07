GCC Bottled Water Market 2023: A Valuation Of US$ 35.5 Billion Predicted By 2028 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” , The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC bottled water market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Bottled Water Market?

The GCC bottled water market size reached US$

22.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Bottled Water Industry:

Climatic Conditions and Water Scarcity:

The GCC region, characterized by its arid climate and scarce natural water resources, heavily relies on alternative sources of potable water, making bottled water a necessity rather than a luxury. The region's high temperatures and low rainfall result in a natural deficit of drinkable water, driving the demand for bottled water. Additionally, the limited freshwater resources are often not suitable for direct consumption without treatment, further reinforcing the dependence on bottled water. This environmental factor is a fundamental driver of the bottled water market in the GCC.

Growing Health Awareness and Lifestyle Changes:

In the GCC bottled water market, growing health awareness and lifestyle changes significantly influence consumer behavior. There is a rising consciousness about the importance of hydration and the health benefits of consuming quality water. This awareness is part of a broader trend where consumers are increasingly avoiding sugary and carbonated drinks in favor of healthier alternatives, such as bottled water. Additionally, the escalating incidence of lifestyle diseases in the region has prompted a shift towards more health-conscious choices. The increasing focus on fitness and wellness also plays a crucial role, as individuals seeking healthier lifestyles naturally gravitate towards better hydration habits. These health and lifestyle trends not only drive the demand for regular bottled water but also for value-added products like mineral and alkaline water, aligning with the growing preference for wellness-oriented products in the GCC.

Economic Growth and Urbanization:

The GCC region has witnessed rapid economic growth and urbanization, leading to changes in consumer lifestyles and consumption patterns. The increase in disposable incomes has made bottled water an affordable option for a larger segment of the population. Urbanization has also contributed to a fast-paced lifestyle, where convenience plays a significant role in consumer choices. Bottled water, being portable and readily available, fits well into the lives of the urban population. Furthermore, the region's thriving tourism industry contributes significantly to the demand for bottled water, as tourists, unfamiliar with local water quality, often prefer bottled water as a safe and convenient option.

Leading Companies Operating in the GCC Bottled Water Industry:



Al Ain Water

Al Jomaih Bottling Plants

Al Kawther Water Treatment W.L.L.

Alsafi Drinking Water Purification LLC

Hana Food Industries Company

Masafi Park Oasis Water Company SAOC (The Zubair Corporation)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Product Type:



Still Bottled Water

Carbonated Bottled Water

Flavored Bottled Water Mineral Bottled Water

Still bottled water dominates the GCC bottled water market due to its widespread preference among consumers for daily hydration needs, given its affordability and easy availability compared to other types like sparkling or flavored water.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retailers

Stores

On-Trade Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channel segment in the GCC bottled water market, as they offer a wide variety of brands and types of water, catering to a large customer base with the convenience of one-stop shopping.

Regional Insights:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait Bahrain

Saudi Arabia represents the largest market for bottled water in the GCC, attributable to its large population, high disposable incomes, and extreme climatic conditions that drive substantial consumption of bottled water for hydration.

GCC Bottled Water Market Trends:

The rising demand for premium and value-added products, including mineral and alkaline water, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This is primarily driven by perceptions of superior quality and health benefits which are boosting the market growth. There's also a growing interest in value-added water, enriched with vitamins and minerals. Environmental concerns are leading to a shift towards sustainable practices in the bottled water industry. This includes the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions like biodegradable bottles and efforts to reduce plastic use.

Companies are leveraging advanced technologies for efficient water purification, bottling processes, and supply chain management to meet high-quality standards and increase demand. The convenience of home and office delivery services for bottled water is gaining popularity, offering ease of access to consumers and steady revenue streams for suppliers.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

