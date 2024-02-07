Ukraine vows to demolish Europe`s biggest bridge in 2024

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Ukrainian journalist Aleksandr Gordon, Vice Admiral Aleksey Neizhpapa, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, asserted that the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian peninsula of Crimea to the Krasnodar Region will be destroyed in 2024.



Neizhpapa, wanted by Moscow on accusations of spreading false information about the Russian military and inciting terrorist activities, discussed the strategic importance of dismantling the 19-kilometer-long bridge.



The interview touched upon the characterization of the Crimean Bridge as "potentially dead," to which the navy chief agreed, emphasizing his knowledge of how to dismantle this crucial piece of infrastructure. When pressed on the timeline for the destruction, Neizhpapa stated, "I think we won't have to wait long. At least this year, for sure."



The Crimean Bridge, completed between 2016 and 2018, stands as the longest bridge in Europe, serving as the sole traffic and railway link between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.



However, developments in 2022, including the official incorporation of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk into the Russian state, prompted Moscow to open a vast land bridge to Crimea.



Since the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there have been consistent threats from Ukrainian officials and commanders, including President Vladimir Zelensky, to destroy the Crimean Bridge, citing its perceived strategic importance for the Russian military.



The structure has faced several attempted attacks, including missile strikes and naval drone incidents, most of which were successfully repelled.



As tensions escalate in the region, the Ukrainian Navy's declaration to dismantle the Crimean Bridge in 2024 raises questions about the potential ramifications for transportation, trade, and military operations in the area. The strategic significance of this infrastructure, coupled with ongoing geopolitical dynamics, underscores the complex and evolving nature of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.







