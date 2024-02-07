               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Charles Dickens' Birth Anniversary: 7 Famous Writings Of The Novelist


2/7/2024 4:01:28 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Charles Dickens, a titan of English literature, crafted timeless masterpieces including 'Great Expectations', 'A Tale of Two Cities', and 'Oliver Twist'. His works delve into themes of social injustice, redemption, and the human condition, captivating readers for generations. On his birth anniversary, here are 7 masterpieces of the Victorian novelist

Charles Dickens' birth anniversary: 7 famous writings of the novelist

Charles Dickens penned classics like 'Great Expectations', 'A Tale of Two Cities', delving into social injustice and human resilience. Here are 7 great novels by the writer

The Pickwick Papers

Dickens' first novel, 'The Pickwick Papers' is a humorous, satirical portrayal of misadventures of Mr. Pickwick, his fellow members of Pickwick Club as they travel

Bleak House

A complex and multi-layered narrative that intertwines the lives of various characters with themes of justice, corruption, and redemption

Nicholas Nickleby

This novel follows the struggles of Nicholas Nickleby as he tries to protect his family from the machinations of his wicked uncle, Ralph Nickleby

A Tale of Two Cities

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, this novel tells the story of love, sacrifice, and resurrection in London and Paris

David Copperfield

Often considered Dickens' most autobiographical novel, "David Copperfield" chronicles the life of its titular character from childhood to adulthood

Oliver Twist

This classic tale follows the journey of a young orphan boy who navigates the harsh realities of poverty and crime in 19th-century London

Great Expectations

This novel follows the life of an orphan named Pip and explores themes of ambition, love, and social class in Victorian England

MENAFN07022024007385015968ID1107821105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search