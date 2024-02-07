Kuwait Parliament Resumes Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened a parliament session on Wednesday to complete the discussion of issues and subjects tabled on the agenda.

The agenda includes several items pertinent to the election of new members of some committees and panel makeup requests.

The assembly passed a request submitted by some MPs to form a temporary committee on the protection of families from drugs.

MPs Dr. Hamad Al-Mattar, Hamad Al-Obeid and Dr. Hasan Johar were chosen as committee members.

Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Daood Marafi said during the debate that the government would abstain from voting during parliament committee elections.

MPs approved on Tuesday a number of letters submitted by ministers and MPs and reviewed several others. (end)

