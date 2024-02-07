Presidential Candidate Fazil Mustafa Uses His Right To Vote

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand
Establishment Party, voted in the extraordinary presidential
elections.
The candidate used his right to vote in precinct No. 13 of
Sabunchu No. 26 first electoral district.
There are 1,443 names of voters in the polling station list. 8
people applied for deregistration. So far, more than 200 voters
have voted.
Extraordinary presidential elections are being held in
Azerbaijan today.
Ilham Aliyev, the presidential candidate of the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, who was nominated by himself, Razi
Nurullayev, the presidential candidate of the National Front Party,
Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand
Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the presidential candidate of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat, the presidential candidate of
the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, dominated the elections.
Hasanguliyev and Fuad Aliyev, who was nominated by himself, are
fighting.
