Qatar Determined To Reach Final, Says Salman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tarek Salman says Qatar will give it their all to overcome Islamic Republic of Iran when the two sides meet in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-final at the Al Thumama Stadium today.

Qatar are just two wins away from defending their title with defender Salman saying that while they are braced for a tough encounter, the determination is to stay on track for a second successive title.

“The players are well prepared and morale is exceptionally high. Everyone in the team is determined and committed to giving our all on the field,” said the 26-year-old Salman.

“We will be facing a team with players who play club football in top leagues.

“That alone serves as motivation for us to give 100 percent effort to win and bring joy to our fans,” Salman said.

“The motivation within our team is strong. Both sides are determined to reach the final. However, we won the title in the previous edition and we want to repeat that success again.”

In the run up to the semi-finals, Qatar were only pushed to the limit at the last eight stage – needing a penalty shoot-out to see off the challenge of Uzbekistan but Salman said it was a valuable lesson.

“Despite doubts from some quarters about Qatar's chances of reaching the final, our team is filled with confidence and excitement, fuelled by positive energy,” Salman said.

“Iran have not won the title in a long time and they will undoubtedly enter this match with heightened focus.

“Facing them will undoubtedly be another tough challenge but we are committed to deliver our best performance,” the Qatari said.

