INTEGRIS Health Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Incident

INTEGRIS Health discovered potential unauthorized activity on certain systems. Upon becoming aware of the suspicious activity, INTEGRIS Health promptly took steps to secure the environment and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that certain files were accessed or acquired by an unauthorized party on November 28, 2023. INTEGRIS Health initiated a thorough review of the potentially accessed data to determine the type of information and to whom it related, and just recently completed that effort.

As that review was ongoing, on December 24, 2023, INTEGRIS Health learned that some patients began receiving communications from a group claiming responsibility for the unauthorized access. We encourage anyone receiving such communications to NOT respond or contact the sender or follow any of the instructions.

The personal information potentially affected varies by individual, however the investigation identified the following information related to potentially affected individuals in connection with this event: name, date of birth, contact information, demographic information, and/or Social Security number. This does NOT involve Employment information, Driver's License, Financial/Payment Information, or username/password.

The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within its care are among INTEGRIS Health's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, INTEGRIS Health promptly took steps to investigate the full scope of the incident. In an abundance of caution, INTEGRIS Health is also notifying potentially affected individuals and providing information on steps that may be taken to best protect personal information.

INTEGRIS Health encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also review and consider the information and resources outlined below. If you have any questions, please call our toll-free line at (888) 447-8141.

For More Information? If individuals have additional questions, please send an email to INTEGRIS Health at

[email protected] .

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit

or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If consumers are the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without consent. However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a credit freeze, individuals may need to provide some or all of the following information:

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below: