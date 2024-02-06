Post For Investment Awarded 'Most Innovative Private Equity Investment Firm' In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Post For Investment, the investment arm of Egypt Post, has been honored with the 'Most Innovative Private Equity Investment Firm' award in Egypt by the International Finance Awards. The prestigious award recognizes the company's outstanding performance and strategy in the field of direct investment.

The award was presented to Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Post For Investment, and Ahmed Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer, by the expert panel of International Finance magazine. The panel selects the winners through a rigorous process based on specialized criteria.

This award is a further confirmation of the company's success in creating tangible economic value in the Egyptian market. Post For Investment has a mission to invest in promising companies and projects across various sectors, especially financial and logistical services. The company also strives to make strategic and operational investments that support the national economy and sustainable development, while ensuring attractive returns for its shareholders. In addition, the company offers technical consultancy to the Egyptian Post on strategic investments and projects.

Post For Investment was established in 2006 with a current capital of around EGP 6bn. The company has a proven track record of investing in various sectors, such as telecommunications, non-banking financial services, logistics, and facilities management, among others. The company's investment policy is aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 and emphasizes social impact and sustainable development.