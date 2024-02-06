Treasure Awaits The Mermaid Sisters In Brave Mermaids Sequel

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 6, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Author Maria Mandel Dunsche has unveiled the second installment in her empowering series for young readers, "Brave Mermaids: The Treasure." Following the success of her debut, "Brave Mermaids: Shell of Magic," this new release continues the captivating adventures of mermaid sisters Lexa and Livi.

"Brave Mermaids: The Treasure" takes readers back to the enchanting world introduced in the first book, with newfound discoveries and challenges. With her eloquent storytelling and vivid imagination, Maria Mandel Dunsche once again invites readers into a world where determination and teamwork triumph.

In this installment, Lexa and Livi, the mermaid sisters, are excited to find a magnificent old shipwreck in the ocean. But what's even more fascinating is that they discover a treasure chest inside it! They try unusual ways to open the chest, but nothing seems to work. Lexa thinks of giving up, but Livi is determined to open it no matter what! Will her perseverance win in the end? What will they find inside the treasure chest?

Maria Mandel Dunsche, a dedicated mom and advocate for empowering young girls, has made it her mission to inspire and uplift through her charming picture books. The Brave Mermaids series serves as a testament to her commitment to instilling confidence and resilience in the hearts of young readers.

"Through the adventures of these mermaids, I aim to encourage girls to believe in their inner strength and never give up!" Maria Mandel Dunsche said.

"Brave Mermaids: The Treasure" is available at leading bookstores nationwide and select independent and online retailers -- including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

During the first month of the book launch, the author will donate 10 percent of all sales to Oceana at .

For more information about Maria Mandel Dunsche and her latest release, please visit bravemermaids .

About Maria Mandel Dunsche

Maria Mandel Dunsche has seamlessly merged her award-winning marketing career with a passion for storytelling in her Brave Mermaids children's book series. Her mission is to inspire young girls to be brave and resilient.

Dunsche's stories entertain and carry meaningful messages, encouraging young readers to discover their inner strength and face challenges with determination. She is known for her captivating storytelling and dedication to empowering young girls. Dunsche is a devoted mother of two girls and an accomplished marketing executive. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.