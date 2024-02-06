Azerbaijani FM Talks COP29 Homework With UN Executive Secretary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Azerbaijani
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive
Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon
Stiell, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The meeting addressed preparations and organizational matters
concerning the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan has taken real steps to
protect the environment and transition to renewable energy sources,
including actively engaging in several global agreements at the
COP28 summit last year.
There was widespread trust that the Azerbaijani delegation would
conduct COP29 to a high degree, making significant contributions to
global efforts to combat climate change.
Executive Secretary Simon Stiell praised Azerbaijan's
professionalism in preparing for COP29. The Executive Secretary
expressed his best wishes for the successful organization of COP29
and indicated that the Secretariat will actively support these
efforts.
The meeting also included an exchange of ideas on other topics
of mutual interest.
To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria nominated
candidates. However, following bilateral negotiations between the
Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023,
Armenia chose to withdraw their candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan.
Bulgaria followed suit and withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, was selected as President of
COP29.
